Goshen becomes latest district to announce closure on Red for Ed Action Day

A growing number of schools in Michiana will not be in session on Tuesday, Nov. 19, so teachers can participate in Red for Ed Action Day.

As of Friday, you can add Goshen Community Schools to that list.

The district says the number of staff members planning to attend the event in Indianapolis is high enough that it's unable to have enough subs for the day.

More and more districts across Indiana are closing for the day so faculty, staff and students can go to the Statehouse to fight for greater resources, such as teacher salaries and school funding.

The district says it will make up the canceled day on Feb. 14.

