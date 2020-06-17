Goshen Plan Commission approves rezoning for new apartment complex

The Goshen Plan Commission approved the rezoning of nearly 4 acres of land for a new apartment complex on Tuesday.

Per our newsgathering partners at the Goshen News, the proposed new apartment complex would consist of four two-story apartment buildings with a total of 48 apartment units. The site will also include a maintenance building, plus interior and exterior parking spaces..

The commission’s members voted unanimously to send the rezoning request on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.