Goshen approves Early Retirement for high-risk city employees

Goshen City Council is approving a new Early Retirement Program for city employees with a high risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19.

Per our newsgathering partners at the Goshen News:

To be eligible for the new early retirement program, a city employee must have at least five years of continuous service to the city in a position that is not considered temporary, intermittent or seasonal immediately prior to retirement.

In addition, the employee must meet at least one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s designated groups of people who are considered at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Those include: people 65 years of age or older; and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions such as chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, severe obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease being treated with dialysis; chronic liver disease, hemoglobin disorders, and people who are immunocompromised.

As approved, the early retirement payout will be $5,000 for the first five years of continuous employment, plus an additional $1,000 per year for each additional year of service up to a cap of $15,000.

