Goshen activist proposes Black Lives Matter mural

When he is not making music, 15-year Goshen resident Abraham Medellin is leading the local 4US movement.

"You have an opportunity to not only grow and live here, we give you the opportunity to dream big and inspire others and give hope and that's i want to do."

He's also trying to rewrite history by outlining Goshen City Council with a proposed plan, one the city has never seen before.

"I want to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Washington and Main," Medellin says.

In order to do that, Medellin says it'll take him just $250 worth of supplies. As for the city's Board of Public Works and Safety who would have to approve the proposal, they have to consider $3.4 million dollars of tax payer money.

"Obviously, if you are going to paint something that is $3.4 million worth of people's tax money going to, you just can't paint random stuff," Medellin says.

That's why Medellin says he's essembled a group of professional artists who outlined this sketch of what it would look like.

"Each letter is dedicated to specific people. We have people like LGTBQ+, we have healthcare workers, we have educators, because we want to acknowledge that they are all part of people. I'm trying to unite everyone," Medellin says.

"In the center, we will have people from South Bend, Elkhart, and Goshen, and the black people filling that in, and our allies are playing the black and the matters part and so it's a unity," Medellin added.

And because of that unity, Medellin says painting the mural on Washington and Main will not only inspire the city of Goshen, but it will inspire cities around it as well.

"This community is so beautiful and I know that we can make one of the most gorgeous things ever that the next city will want to do the same thing, and the next city will do the next thing, Chicago wants to do the next things," Medellin says. "I know and have the right people that will help me make that and let's just make history."

Medellin says he will be discussing the proposed mural with the city's Board of Public Works and Safety department on Monday.