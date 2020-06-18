Goshen activist proposes Black Lives Matter mural

Local activist Abraham Medellin asked the Goshen City Council to allow a Black Lives Matter mural to be painted at the intersection of Main and Washington streets.

The council took no action at the Tuesday night meeting, saying the Board of Public Works and Safety is responsible for the decision. Medellin is scheduled to go before the board at its June 22 meeting, according to our news partners at the The Goshen News.

Medellin’s group, 4US, hopes each letter of the mural will be designed and painted by a different group of people, including educators, musicians or students.

“The mural project strives to actively recruit diverse groups to help each paint a letter,” the written proposal states. “These letters make up part of the whole phrase ‘Black Lives Matter,’ serving as a further reminder that different groups combine and mix to make beautiful communities.”

The mural has an anticipated cost of $250 for paint, with other supplies such as brushes and trays, being provided by volunteers.