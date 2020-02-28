Goshen WWII veteran turns 100

A World War II veteran celebrated a milestone Friday at Greencroft in Goshen.

Loren Wells turned 100 years old and celebrated with family and friends.

He shared some of his favorite life experiences and fondest memories, like serving our country working on railroads overseas during WWII and continuing a career working in the railroad industry when he returned.

And along with his children, he shared what he has loved the most all these years.

"I guess it's my marriage," he said. "I married way above myself. I married good. I've been pretty successful and pretty happy with my life."

And he keeps his wit sharp. When asked how it feels to be 100, he said he doesn't know because it's his first time.

