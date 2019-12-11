Goshen Theater receives surprise $1M donation

Christmas came early for the Goshen Theater, which received a $1 million anonymous gift aimed at expanding the ongoing renovation efforts currently underway at the historic downtown theater.

Phase 1 of the renovation project involves about $4.2 million in work, as well as a $1 million endowment for the theater's continued operation, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

Thanks to the latest donation, improvements to seating will now be included.

Construction is now expected to be completed in May.

