Goshen Physicians temporarily closing locations for COVID-19 response

Starting on Monday, April 6, some office locations for Goshen Physicians will be temporarily closing.

In a statement sent by Goshen Health, they explained they're implementing additional changes to protect patients and the community from exposure to the coronavirus.

Even with the locations closing, they said patients will still be able to call the offices if they need to schedule an appointment or have questions.

The locations include:

-Goshen Hospital Maple Corner Boutique and Gift Shoppe

-Goshen Outpatient Imaging Center

-Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction

-Goshen Sleep Disorders Center

-Goshen Surgery Center

-Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation (includes cardiac rehabilitation and pulmonary rehabilitation)

"We apologize for any inconvenience to our patients," says Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have tried to arrange for the alternate locations to be as close to the previous location as possible. Again, we do urge patients to use the virtual visit whenever possible to keep everyone as safe as possible. We look forward to reopening these offices in the near future, when it is prudent to do so."

For more on their changes you can visit the Goshen Health website.