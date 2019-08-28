Goshen Kroger worker charged with theft of nearly $170K from store

A Goshen man apparently looking to feed his drug addiction allegedly stole close to $170,000 while working at Kroger.

Fifty-nine-year-old Kevin Escobedo is charged with theft following his arrest at the Kroger store in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue in Goshen Friday, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

During an interview, Escobedo told a Goshen police officer he stole a total of $168,000 in increments from the business over a two-year period.

He worked in the cash office and would take $500 out of the safe at different times.

He reportedly said he is addicted to cocaine and would use the cash to pay bills.

Escobedo was booked on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing Thursday.

