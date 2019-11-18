Goshen Hospital patients potentially exposed to infectious diseases

Patients who underwent surgery at Goshen Hospital may have been exposed to infectious diseases due to an equipment sterilization issue between April 1 and Sept. 30.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the hospital's president and CEO announced that a surgical instrument sterilization technician failed to complete one of the necessary steps between April 1 and Sept. 30.

“The surgical instruments in question were still treated with our usual chemical disinfection and machine sterilization processes which include a wide margin of safety; however, such instruments may or may not have been completely sterile,” a letter to affected patients states.

