Goshen High School sets plans for in-person graduation

Goshen High School is moving forward with an in-person graduation.

It's set for Sunday, June 28 in the gym.

Graduation time will be divided by last name, meaning A through C will graduate at noon while S through Z will walk at 7:30.

Each graduate will only get to invite two guests and everyone must check in together.

Meanwhile, no flowers, balloons, signs, or noisemakers are allowed inside.

No outside photographers are allowed.

More details are excepted to be sent to students next month.

