Goshen High School kicks off another school year

Today was the first day of school for many in Michiana, including Goshen High School.

Parents and students can expect some changes this school year.

There's construction happening both inside and outside the school.

Twelve new classrooms are being built, which means there will soon be new science areas and classrooms with upgraded technology.

And construction continues outside the school, which is causing a different traffic pattern for student and parents dropping off their kids.

"I think the biggest issue is the parking lot is divided. You can't pass through the parking lot from one end to the other like you used to be able to,” said Principal Dr. Barry Younghans. “And hopefully that creates a safe environment for our kids who are walking to our cars, walking to buses.”

Dr. Younghans says parents and students should plan on a little extra travel time while construction is underway.

