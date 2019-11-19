Goshen Health patients worried after sanitary concerns involving surgical tools

Goshen Health patients are now worried about their own health.

According to the hospital, 1,182 patients were impacted after surgical tools were improperly sterilized.

“Tampering with almost 1200 people’s lives? You just can’t let that go.”

16 News Now talked to a former Goshen Health patient who wanted to remain anonymous. The man had gallbladder surgery in August, and received a letter from the hospital about the health safety scare this week.

“I just kind of shut myself out. I was depressed," he said.

The letter was sent out to certain patients who had surgery between April and September 2019. The hospital claims one of its seven surgical sterilizations technicians did not complete one step. Now, the hospital is reporting that some patients could be at an “extremely low” risk of contracting viruses such as Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B and HIV.

“This is someone you trust, you’re supposed to have strict procedures and finding out that they didn’t follow that? It’s unwelcomed, it’s life and death at this point it feels like.”

In the letter, the hospital apologized to patients writing that it fell below its own “very high standards.”

16 News Now asked the hospital to further explain what went wrong and why it took so long to alert patients, and we’re still waiting for those answers.

“You can’t just be sorry for that, this is our lives at this point that’s being tampered with," the man said.

As a remedy, Goshen Health is offering free blood testing at its outpatient center at 1115 Professional Drive in Goshen. Patients who received the letter can call (574) 364-2100 to schedule their blood draw. Fasting beforehand is not required. Lab results will be available between 7-10 business days.

Some 16 News Now viewers, who had surgery between April and September but did not receive a letter, wrote on our Facebook Page. We asked that question, along with several others, to the Goshen Health media liaison and will provide updates as we get them.