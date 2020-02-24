Goshen Health opens time capsule from 1953

Goshen Health got a blast from the past as a time capsule hidden in the hospital walls since 1953 was revealed Monday.

The treasures inside the capsule include original groundbreaking photos of Goshen Hospital, news articles, legislation, purchase agreements and several other pieces of history both before and after the hospital was built.

Credit goes to Doug Roth, the only one who knew about the time capsule. Roth says his grandfather used to be the mayor of Goshen from 1950-1955, the same time the capsule was hidden inside the cornerstone of the original hospital entrance.

"I was just going to wait until somebody would come forward, but nobody did, so I was glad that I was able to support doing this," he said. "To know what it was like back then, it brings back good memories as well."

Goshen Health colleagues plan to continue on the time capsule tradition by storing one of their own. A new capsule will be placed in the patient tower that is currently under construction, with plans to reveal it in the next 50 years or so.

