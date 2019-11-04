Goshen Health breaks ground on new 4-story patient tower

Goshen Health leaders broke ground on the new 4-story patient tower that will replace their original building.

16 News Now learned how the new facility will improve care for patients.

Times are changing in Goshen.

“Health care has changed over the last 65 years so when we tear down this facility and build our brand new four story patient tower, we have advancements with technology and design space for the care teams of health care today,” said Goshen Health Chief Nursing Officer Julie Crossley.

Goshen Health is tearing down their original hospital built in 1955 to make way for their new patient tower. Treatment will continue in surrounding hospital buildings while construction takes place.

This is a glimpse of what these patients can look forward too.

“These new private rooms will be spacious, plenty of room for the clinical care that we'll deliver. But also spacious for family and visitors. Room for them to be with their loved one, room for them to not be hovering over the bed where they can be in the room--be available, be comfortable and it just helps in the healing environment for the patient,” said Goshen Health President/CEO Randy Christophel.

The project comes with an $87 million price tag. Goshen Health says their funding the project through a capital campaign, a federal bond, and their own savings.

“This groundbreaking is actually the start of phase four, so we've been working on earlier phases already for the last year and a half. This four story addition will be completed in two years and then we'll actually have another year after that where we'll renovate some existing spaces,” Christophel said.

Bringing their patient services into the 21st century.

