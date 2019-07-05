Goshen First Fridays to feature 'Cruising Reunion'

The city of Goshen is going back in time to its famous cruising days for this month's First Fridays.

The "Cruising Reunion" kicks off downtown at 5 p.m. Friday.

No registration is needed, and anyone can cruise down Main Street or bring out their lawn chairs to sit back and watch cars go by.

There will also be food vendors, a beer tent featuring local brews and live music.

Back in the '50s, Goshen was known as the cruising capital, and family members who experienced it come out to share the city's history with younger generations.

"It was a way people met each other, interacted with each other," explains Adrienne Nesbitt, the director of events. "A lot of husbands and wives came out of the cruising era. Cruising actually continued into the eighties, and this was known across the country as the place to go cruising."

An important note if you plan on attending: There will be no parking available along Main Street.

You can find more information at cityonthego.org

