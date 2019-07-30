Goshen Fire Department makes big partnership announcement

At a ceremony for 28 new graduating firefighters at Ivy Tech in Elkhart, Goshen Fire Department reveling two firsts for them.

This new graduating class is the first class completely taught in Goshen.

In addition to that Goshen Fire reveals that starting in August they will be partnering with Ivy Tech to offer an academy-like college course to certify new firefighters in Indiana. Before firefighters would only get the certification needed to do the work but now they'll also receive college credit. The Elkhart Ivy Tech campus will be the only other campus in the state to offer this type of program aside from the Ivy Tech campus in Indianapolis.

This graduating class has recruits from 10 different departments. All completed over 200 hours of education to become a firefighter. Leaders with the Goshen Fire Department say It's great to see a graduating class come together and learn from one another.

Probably the best part about this class was when they came in on day one. No one really knew each other and when they graduate tonight they'll all know each other," Assistant Chief of Training Anthony Powell says. He's with Goshen Fire Department. "There's 10 different departments, they'll be able to work together when they show up on a scene together, just that relationship building is probably the most rewarding."