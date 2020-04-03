Goshen Community Schools sending meals to families

Since this pandemic shut down Michiana schools, 16 News Now has been bringing you stories of school districts coming together and dishing out meals to students and families.

Friday we take a look at Goshen Community Schools to see how that district is reaching out and helping their community.

At Goshen High School workers loaded-up thousands of meals to take around the district so students can get the meals they need while they're not in school.

"Its always important for Goshen Schools to take care of their children of the community. Some of our kids don't have those meals if we're not in session," Don Graves says. He is the Transportation Director for Goshen Schools

The district says that 30,000 meals were prepped by food service workers and then bused around the district.

"And those will cover the next five days of breakfast and lunch," Graves adds.

In total since this meal program started they have delivered around 67,000 meals.The program is important to support families during these uncertain times, and to help those families on free or reduced lunch.

"Some of our kids don't have those meals if we're not in session. They might not have that breakfast, they might not have that lunch so we want to provide that to them," Graves says.

Friday's delivery will get students through spring break.

"I know the teachers, the administrators, all care about them. My bus drivers, I know my bus drivers miss a lot of these kids because they're an important part of their day too. They're the first person that they see in morning, they're the last person they see at night," Graves says.

As Goshen Community Schools works through the coronavirus pandemic, they're hopeful for the future and thankful for their bus drivers and food workers.

"Everybody is scared right now and they don't know what's going on or what's going to happen but they're willing to sacrifice themselves to come in and make sure these kids get fed. So to me, they're the hero's. I mean, we've got all the nurses and doctors that are the front line, but these workers they're doing a lot of great things for these kids and who knows, some of them might not be able to eat if it wasn't for what they are doing," Colleen Wruble says. She is the Nutrition Director for Goshen Schools

With all these bus loads of meals going out for students this is just another example of a community coming together right here in Michiana to make sure that our own are being taken care of.

