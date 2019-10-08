Goshen Community Schools earns portion of 5-year grant

Goshen Community Schools has been awarded a portion of a five-year, $47 million federal grant through the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

The funds will strengthen educator effectiveness and student learning.

Specifically for Goshen schools, the grant will deepen and sustain the tap system for teacher and student advancement at its nine traditional schools.

"Our partnership across Indiana and nationally show that when teachers and principals lead schools with a focus on excellence, reflection and collaboration, students excel," NIET CEO Dr. Candice McQueen said in a release.

Other Indiana school districts receiving a portion of the grant are Perry Township Schools in Indianapolis and Brown County Schools.

