Goshen College has mapped out plans for safely holding on-campus classes and opening residence halls for students this fall.

The fall semester will begin two weeks earlier than planned on Aug. 18.

Fall break will be replaced with several mid-semester study days and the semester will and by Thanksgiving.

Students who live on campus can live in a shared room, or in a single room, at the same price.

Classrooms will be adjusted to allow for physical distancing.