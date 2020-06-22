Goshen city officials turn down creation of 'Black Lives Matter' mural

Today, the Board of Public Works has voted 2-0 against allowing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural to be painted in the city.

At times, it was emotional with a speaker crying and the mayor choking up when speaking about 'Black Lives Matter' and racism in our country and area.

The meeting focused on the approval to create a public mural, which supporters hoped would create a conversation about inclusivity, diversity and bring the community together.

Two issues of concern were that legally, it would open the door for others to put murals up in Goshen.

The other is traffic. The engineering department did research and feared a mural could compromise motorist and pedestrian safety.

Also-- the guidelines of law does not support street art.