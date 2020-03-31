Goshen 'America's Freedom Fest' cancelled

Two major events scheduled to be held this summer at the Goshen Municipal Airport have been canceled in response to recent public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, Goshen’s annual air show and fireworks celebration originally scheduled for Saturday, July 11, has been canceled for 2020.

Dr. Gregg Lanzen, President of the Board of Directors for America’s Freedom Fest, said, “This has been a very difficult decision for us to make. As much as we wanted to hold this event for the enjoyment of our community, the healthcare needs of our families, friends and neighbors is of utmost importance right now. So, under the guidance of our Federal, State and Local health officials we have decided to close this year’s event.”

Lanzen added that the Board of Directors will immediately begin to plan for America’s Freedom Fest in July of 2021.