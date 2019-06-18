Goshen 12-year-old dies after dirt bike crash

A Goshen Middle School student has died from injuries he suffered in a dirt bike crash.

Twelve-year-old Malachi Southern completed the 6th grade in May.

According to police, the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on June 10 near William and Colonial Manor drives. The boy failed to stop at a stop sign on William Drive and crashed with a Ford Escape, the crash report stated.

Malachi was wearing a helmet at the time, but it came off during the crash. He was unconscious when airlifted to the hospital.

Goshen Middle School posted the following on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:



Goshen Middle School is grieving the loss of one of our students. Malachi Southern, who completed 6th grade in May, passed away yesterday as a result of injuries from a dirt bike accident last week.

Malachi was a bright, funny boy who was well-liked by his classmates. Through organ donation, Malachi has already helped save the lives of 3 adults.

Students or families who need support in processing this loss can contact Goshen Middle School, where counselors will be available tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday. Starting next Monday, Ryan’s Place, a grief support center for children in Goshen, will be open to provide support. Ryan’s place can be contacted at 574-535-1000. GMS can also connect families with additional community resources as needed.

GMS Staff offer their deepest sympathy to Malachi’s family.

