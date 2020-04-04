Goshen First Fridays sees virtual success

As we continue adapting to a new way of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Goshen is thinking outside-the-box and kicked off its first ever virtual First Fridays.

All day Friday, people bought gift cards online to help struggling downtown businesses in Goshen.

Businesses plan to donate 10 percent of their overall funds to a local not-for-profit.

It was a win-win for everyone.

At last check, the First Fridays organizers said they sold over $20,000 worth of gift cards, which is huge.

This weeks theme is "Spring into action."

"So we wanted to do our part to encourage people to stay home, but First Fridays in Goshen exists to support the brick and mortar businesses, so we wanted to come up with a way to have the community support these businesses so that when we come out of this time of quarantine, we don't lose any of our businesses...The community has really come out to support these small, locally owned businesses. These are people's friends. These are people's neighbors. Everyone knows these business owners," said Event Director Adrienne Nesbitt.

For more information you can go to cityonthego.org