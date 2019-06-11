Goshen 12-year-old airlifted to hospital after dirt bike & car crash

A Goshen 12-year-old was airlifted to a hospital Monday night after the dirt bike he was riding crashed with a car.

According to police, the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on near William and Colonial Manor drives. The boy failed to stop at a stop sign on William Drive and crashed with a Ford Escape, the crash report stated.

The boy was wearing a helmet at the time, but it came off during the crash. He was unconscious when airlifted to the hospital. At last check, the 12-year-old was in surgery late Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.