The Gordmans department store in Mishawaka is set to close at the end of May.

Everything in the store is 10-30% off.

According to management, the Mishawaka location employs around 25 people.

That store is located in the Princess City Plaza between Grape and Main, between Kohl's and Shoe Carnival.

After the Mishawaka store closes, the nearest Gordmans will be in Three Rivers, Michigan.