Goodyear Blimp makes rare appearance in South Bend

Something not usually seen in these parts was in Michiana Wednesday.

It was not a bird nor a plane. No, the Goodyear Blimp was in town.

The iconic blimp is well-known for taking over the skies at big sporting events. But this week, it was here to celebrate the recent success of tire testing at Tire Rack in South Bend.

"Getting the Goodyear Blimp to come to Tire Rack has been a real hurdle. But with all the success we've had, they just had to bring it, make the big effort to get it here," director of tire information Woody Rogers said.

Tire Rack has been an official partner of Goodyear for almost 20 years.

The blimp will be flying over the west side of South Bend and over Tire Rack's headquarters.

