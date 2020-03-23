Goodwill to accept donations despite temporarily closing stores

Goodwill stores across Michiana are temporarily closing their doors after Governor Holcomb announced an executive order shutting down non-essential businesses throughout Indiana.

Guy Fisher is the vice president of mission advancement at Goodwill in Michiana. He is also in charge of making sure donation centers run smoothly and safely, despite stores having to close because of coronavirus concerns.

"Right now, we are shut down. Our South Bend stores have been closed over the weekend per the mayor's request and with the governor's recent announcement, our rest of our stores in our territory will be closing this evening," Fisher says.

Stores will have to remain close until at least April 7th, the day the order expires. In the meantime, Fisher says people will still be able to bring their donations to the nearest donation center.

"If someone is in that store, they can help you if you wish. If you would prefer to just get the donation out of the car yourself and leave it outside, that is perfectly acceptable and we will wait for you to do that and then we'll take it in," Fisher explained.

Once that happens, the items will be cleaned and then quarantined.

"The donations that are coming in, we are quarantining them. Our attendants are wearing gloves and taking all necessary precautions. Then, we are setting those donations aside based upon the CDC's recommendations for how long the virus lasts on different things just to make sure those donations are safe," Fisher says.

If people want to donate items, fisher says customers should bring those items to a donation center and not a donation shed. Donation trucks will not be running to pick items up at each shed.

Executive order of closing of nonessential business in Indiana starts at midnight on Tuesday until 11-59 p.m. on April 6th.