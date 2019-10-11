"Goodnight and God Bless: The Red Skelton Story" to premiere Friday at the Lerner

An original production about the life of a famous Indiana native comedian will premiere Friday night at the Lerner Theater.

"Goodnight and God Bless: The Red Skelton Story" is a Premier Arts musical, and it will feature local talent and original music.

Red Skelton was a famous comedian who was known for his weekly TV show and radio acts.

The musical will take you through three phases in Skelton's life.

"It goes back and kind of explores some of the inspiration for some of the wonderful characters that we all remember from his TV show, his comedy,” said Craig Gibson, Executive Artistic Director at Premier Arts. “And kind of unveils his relationships with his wives."

"Goodnight and God Bless: The Red Skelton Story" premiers Friday at 7:30 p.m., followed by shows on Saturday and Sunday.

To purchase tickets, click here , call (574) 293-4469 or visit the Lerner Theater Box Office.

