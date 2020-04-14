Good news for Girl Scouts

'Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan' is changing their model to allow all girls to take part in virtual programming, including badge earning activities and the cookie program.

They have digital cookie stores, from which you can order cookies to be shipped to your home.

You also have the chance to donate to their 'Hometown Hero Effort', which supports the purchase of cookies for local frontline health care workers and first responders.

Anyone interested in purchasing cookies from a Girl Scout right here in our community---- can email gshom@gshom.org.

