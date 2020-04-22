Golf courses are taking extra precautions during pandemic

If you're going stir crazy during this quarantine, why not get outside and enjoy the golf course?

They're closed in Michigan but open in Indiana, including, Blackthorn Golf Club.

However, they're having to take extra precautions to keep people safe during the pandemic.

"We're slammed," said owner Tim Firestone. "When it's nice we're sold out."

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the day-to-day operations at Blackthorn Golf Club.

"It's kind of made us look at our practices of how we do things," Firestone said. "We're doing all of our tee times online and you pay online now. We are bleaching the carts 3-4 times a day. The clubhouse is closed but the snackbar is open. People can take beer and hot dogs but you can't hang out."

While operations might have changed, the golfing hasn't.

"I think golfers are adapting and they're happy to be out of the house," Firestone said.

Firestone says golfing is like a form of therapy during these trying times. "It's outside and it's something to do," he added. "It's great. I can't think of a better place to get out and get your mind off things."

To sign up for a tee time or learn more about Blackthorn Golf Club, click here.