GoFundMe set up for woman who died at Motel 6 isolation center

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a woman who died at a Motel 6 isolation center in Roseland on Tuesday.

Family set up GoFundMe page for Denis Walker, 56, died from complications of coronavirus at a Motel 6 isolation in Roseland Tuesday.

After being the first to test positive for COVID-19 at the facility, serving as a coronavirus isolation center for those who struggle with homelessness, 56-year-old Denise Walker became the first staying at the facility to die from it.

Walker passed away on Tuesday after health officials say Walker had died due to complications from the virus.

Since then, a GoFundMe page has been set up by her her sister, Debra Walker. In it, Debra writes that her big sister, Denise, was a woman who always worked and provided for herself until her mental health got the best of her and led her to being homeless.

Denise reportedly had no kids, no property or life insurance.

And just as the virus continues to rock many lives unexpectedly, Debra says mourning the difficult and untimely passing of her sister is not the only her family must go through. They also must are struggling to provide the financial means to help bury their loved one.

For Lani Vivirito, therapist and chief policy and resource officer at Center for Homeless in South Bend, she says life in the time of COVID-19 while also struggling with homelessness and mental health is becoming more of a growing concern.

"When you are experiencing homelessness, you don't even have a place to stay," Vivirito said. "It can be really difficult to manage -- it's hard to manage your health generally speaking when you are experiencing homelessness but then to be faced with something, a pandemic of this level can be really challenging."

A $4,000 goal has been setup to help Walker's family with burial and funeral services.

To donate, click here.