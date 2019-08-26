GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses of local Marine who suddenly died

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses for Sgt. Eli Berry, a former Marine who lived in Granger. Berry's wife, Heather, says he died from a seizure on August 20.

"[I'm] just trying to realize the reality of it all," remarked Heather Berry. "[I'm] just trying to honor Eli the way that he deserves, from, like his services to, you know, making sure that he -- doing everything I can to make sure we stay in this house that we bought together. You know, we just bought it."

The rest of the money collected from the GoFundMe page will go toward the education of the Berry's 13-year-old son.

The visitation for Sgt. Eli Berry will be Wednesday, August 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the McGann-Hay Granger Chapel on S.R. 23. The funeral service will follow.