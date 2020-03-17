Stocks open broadly higher after Monday’s historic loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, a day after plunging to their worst loss in more than three decades.

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow talks on Monday at Washington, D.C. about offering money to help airlines that have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: CNN)

Share prices worldwide are volatile after a brutal sell-off that gave the U.S. stock market its worst loss in more than three decades.

Retail sales fell 0.5% in February, indicating the consumer sector was slowing even before the coronavirus struck with force in the United States. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the February drop in sales followed a solid 0.6% gain in January.

Markets in Europe lost early gains and were trading lower on Tuesday. Asian markets largely closed higher earlier.

Monday’s 12% drop for the S&P 500 came as voices from Wall Street to the White House said the coronavirus may be dragging the economy into a recession.

Huge swaths of many economies are coming close to a standstill as businesses and travel shut down.

Governments and central banks are scrambling to find ways to keep businesses from going bankrupt as the virus outbreak grinds the world economy to a halt.

A day after Wall Street endured its worst daily drop since the crash of 1987, markets were somewhat more stable in European trading hours.

But volatility is huge as investors try to understand what will happen to the economy as business and travel is put on lockdown around the world.

France is pledging $50 billion in aid for small businesses hurt by the spreading virus.

Volkswagen will close most of its plants for two weeks.

