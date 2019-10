Glam's Anniversary Gala to support and fund the Smithstrong Foundation will take place next month.

Thursday afternoon on 16 News Now, Lindsay Stone was joined by owner Michelle Smith to talk about the fundraiser and what it means to her.

Glam's 5th Annual Fashion Gala & Smithstrong Fundraiser will be on Saturday, November 16th starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Warsaw.

A link to buy tickets for the Gala can be found here.