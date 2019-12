The 16 News Now at Noon team was joined by Courtney Jorgensen and Melissa Glenn from Girls on the Run to discuss the organization's upcoming plans in the community.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program for 3rd – 8th grade girls that is designed to enhance girls’ social, psychological and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences.

They're currently looking for additional coaches. To learn more you can visit their website.