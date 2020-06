'Girl Scouts Of Northern Indiana-Michiana' announcing a virtual summer day camp.

Each of the four weeks of "camp connected" will have a different theme and girls will meet virtually using zoom each day at 10 a.m. Eastern.

There will be recorded videos with activities for the girls using a private Youtube account.

They will also receive a kit in the mail with supplies for all the activities.

Registration is $50.

To register, visit the girl scout's website.