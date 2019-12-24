Girl, 6, who beat cancer donates 300 Legos to Va. hospital for Christmas

A 6-year-old girl spread some holiday cheer at the Virginia hospital where she battled leukemia this past year.

Poppy Sellier, 6, brought holiday cheer and hope with Lego gifts for patients at Inova Children’s Hospital in Fairfax County, Virginia. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

Now in remission, 6-year-old Poppy Sellier returned Monday morning with more than 300 donated Legos for old friends and new at Inova Children’s Hospital in Fairfax County, Virginia.

“I just want to make them happy and feel like they are at home,” Poppy said.

The 6-year-old was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia around Christmas last year, so she knows a gift can bring holiday cheer. But her donations also brought something much more precious.

“The gift that keeps on giving,” said Ivette Perkins, whose 11-year-old daughter is spending the holidays in the hospital. “The gift of hope, gift of love, gift of compassion.”

Poppy’s mother, Charlotte Sellier, says the kindness of other people helped the 6-year-old heal, and the family wanted to pay it forward.

“She made it through, so I believe I can do the same,” said Alaina Gibson, who received a gift from Poppy. “It’s very hopeful and inspiring and just makes me feel really good about myself and my future.”

