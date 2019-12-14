Gingerbread house competition underway at South Bend Art Museum

You can be the judge of the best gingerbread house made in Michiana.

The one-of-a-kind gingerbread village was open for viewing over the weekend.

It's all part of a gingerbread competition at the south bend art museum.

Over a dozen entries were submitted this year, and the top three gingerbread houses from four different categories will win a prize.

If you still have not had the chance to see them, you can stop by the South Bend Art Museum through Saturday December 21 to cast your vote.