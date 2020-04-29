Ginger Valley reopens with safety measures in place

Nurseries and greenhouses across the state are serving customers once again after Governor Holcomb's order states that they can reopen their doors.

Ginger Valley Garden Center in Granger reopened on Saturday, following the CDC's guidelines for distancing, sanitation and mitigation.

Only ten customers are allowed inside at a time, and there are white markings on the floor throughout the garden center in order to keep customers traveling in the same direction and maintaining physical distancing.

Carts are disinfected after every use, and sneeze guards are in place at all of the registers.

"It's all about health, you know," said Greg Leyes of Ginger Valley. "It's our health of the employees and obviously the health of our customers. So, all the employees have face masks [on]."

Ginger Valley will still offer curbside pick-up and delivery to customers who don't want to come inside.

