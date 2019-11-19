Giannetto's to close indefinitely after death

Giannetto's, a popular Italian restaurant in Granger that opened back in 1978, will be closed indefinitely after the death of Victor Giannetto.

From Giannetto's Original Pizza and Pasta on Facebook:

It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you all that the world just lost the best pizza maker, father, husband, grandfather, friend Victor Giannetto.

At this time, Giannetto's will be closed indefinitely. We are unsure of the future at this time.

Victor was an incredible, faithful, hard working, humble and kind man and we all want you to know he was so grateful for all of his customers and enjoyed every single interaction he had with each one of you. This business and you, the customers, gave him his purpose and he felt so blessed to do what he loved for all of you everyday.

We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

Love, Giannetto's



