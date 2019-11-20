Giannetto's 'closed indefinitely' after owner's death; family honors his legacy

A popular Michiana restaurant is closed, for now, after the death of its beloved owner.

The family of Victor Giannetto talked to 16 News Now about his legacy.

Those who knew him best say Giannetto was one of a kind.

"We're gonna miss him because they don't make them like they used to," said Vittoria Giannetto, Victor's daughter.

He was known for bringing Chicago-style pizza to Michiana back in 1978.

Two of his daughters say "Papa Vic" also brought the love to everyone he met.

"You knew that when you saw Victor you were welcomed. He just enjoyed everybody's presence. If he didn't even know you, he enjoyed you," Vittoria said.

And all were welcomed at his Italian restaurant, Giannetto's, even to sit at the "family table".

"When they sat here or when they stepped in here, they knew that they were home. That they were a part of the family," said Angela Giannetto, another daughter of Victor.

In 2007, Victor allowed 16 News Now inside. WNDU featured the neighborhood spot in a "Unique Eats" segment at the family's former location in Mishawaka.

"I want this to be a place where people can relax, enjoy the evening. We try to spoil them here," Victor told the reporter.

And now, the family is taking care of itself and closing the restaurant doors until further notice.

"His hands touched everything in that kitchen," Vittoria said. "Every day he was in here making sausage, cheeses, dough."

"Meatballs, lasagna," Angela added.

"And people say that you need a bunch of people to run a business. Honestly, he was five people in one. He could do it," Vittoria said.

"And he did," Angela continued.

If you have any memories of Papa Vic, his daughters ask that you share them, with the family. Victor's visitation is Thursday night from 4-6 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home. His funeral is Friday at 11 a.m.

