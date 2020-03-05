Getting windy with snow returning tonight

We will see scattered showers this evening, but with temperatures falling overnight we will see a change over to light snow showers. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening, and bottom off in the low 30s overnight.

Friday will be somewhat of a raw day with colder temps and windy conditions. A Wind Advisory is in effect Friday morning for Berrien and LaPorte Counties as winds could gust up to 50 mph there, more so in the 40s away from the lake. There is also a Gale Warning and Lakeshore Flood Warning for Lake Michigan.

We will start the day with snow showers. Most areas will just see a coating to around an inch late tonight into Friday morning, but some spots in northwestern areas could see around 2 inches. Skies gradually clear in the afternoon, but we’re left with breezy and cold conditions with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The weekend is looking great with sunshine and much warmer temps in the 40s Saturday, then near 60 on Sunday. Rain returns to start off next week.

