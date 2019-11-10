Get ready for snow and bitter cold

Two big stories in the weather world are the cold and the snow that are on the way. It’s in the 40s now, but temperatures will take a big dive to start off the work week, with snow on the way. We have a winter storm warning for Berrien, Cass, La Porte and St. Joseph Counties from tomorrow morning to Tuesday evening, and a winter weather advisory for everyone else for tomorrow. For tonight, we will see a chance for rain and snow this evening, with light snow increasing late tonight. Lows in the upper 20s. The real fun starts tomorrow.

System snow will be ongoing for especially northern areas in the morning, spreading southward. The system snow moves out later in the afternoon, about the time the lake-effect snow starts kicking in. Areas to be most impacted will be those under the winter storm warning, but especially Berrien and western Cass Counties in Michigan. The lake-effect snow will taper off Tuesday evening. As far as amounts we are thinking 2-4 inches for most areas with the system snow, then lake-effect could bring another 4-8 inches, perhaps higher in spots in the main lake effect areas. We get a break much of Wednesday, but more snow possible Wednesday night. We will see potentially record breaking cold temperatures to start the week, then warmer to finish the week (though still well below normal).

