You can get free food at Chick-fil-A by dressing like a cow on Tuesday.

It's all part of Cow Appreciation Day.

The deal will be available on July 9 from store opening until 7 p.m.

All you have to do to get a free entrée (excluding salads) is wear a cow costume or accessory.

You can find much more information at chick-fil-a.com/cow-appreciation-day