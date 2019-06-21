Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Elkhart Jazz Festival

If you're looking for a great way to kick off summer, you'll want to head to Elkhart Friday night to hear a Grammy Award-winning singer and other incredible acts at the 32nd Annual Elkhart Jazz Festival.

"The jazz festival is just, it's a great community day," said Ben Decker, festival co-chair. "We've deemed it the party of the summer for Elkhart."

People come from all over the country to Elkhart for the chance to listen and explore the City with a Heart.

This year's headliners include singer and songwriter Gregory Porter and The Hot Sardines, joined by special guest Davina and the Vegabonds.

"It kicks off Thursday night and between then and 5 o'clock on Sunday, there's at least 100 one-hour sets," Decker said.

Planning an event as big as this is no easy feat.

"It's a grind, but as cheesy as it sounds, it's a labor of love," Decker said. "Everyone that has participated from a volunteer standpoint, it's a completely volunteer-organized event, myself included."

Decker said even though the jazz festival kicked off Thursday night, they are already planning next year. The grind never stops when it comes to planning the Elkhart Jazz Fesdtival. In fact, these last few weeks have been 60-hour workweeks and late night emails, but all of it going towards creating an amazing event for the entire community to enjoy.

"The reward for us is to see these guests come and have a great time with their families in Elkhart," Decker said. "For just $30 on Friday or Sunday, you can see potentially five or six acts, and that's the price of going to one concert any other time of the year. On Saturday, it's $50, and there's music from 10 o'clock in the morning to midnight."

To purchase tickets or see the full list of performers, click here.

