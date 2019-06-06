Georgia police officer uses traffic stop to propose to girlfriend

A woman was more than happy to pull over for officers from the Lawrenceville Police Department because this was about to be more than a routine traffic stop.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, that's because one of the officers was using the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend, one of the passengers in the car being pulled over!

The bride-to-be, Alexis, was taken out of the car and was surprised by her boyfriend, John Heart, who is a member of the DeKalb County Police Department.

"We're pleased to announce she said YES and wish the happy couple all the best as they plan their wedding and embark on married life. In true cop fashion, they plan to wed on 10-4," a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page said.

