George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Notre Dame Stadium

George Strait, "The King of Country," will perform at Notre Dame Stadium in August with special guests Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne.

The university announced the concert Friday morning.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. EST via ticketmaster.com.

Though Strait has retired from traditional touring, he continues to play to sold-out crowds in select cities nationwide. The “Strait to South Bend” concert comes on the heels of three sold-out performances in late January — “Strait to Oz” in Wichita, Kansas and two “Strait to the Heartland” shows in Kansas City.

With an unmatched 60 singles hitting the top of the charts — more than any other artist in any genre — during the span of his 30-plus-year career, Strait has collected 33 platinum- or multi-platinum-selling albums, more than any country artist and ranking third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Strait is the only artist or act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for more than three decades and recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, “The Weight of the Badge.” He has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

