Gas prices could fall as low as $2 this summer

Gas could soon be under $2 a gallon in some parts of the country as the summer driving season begins, according to a gas consumer group.

Analysts from GasBuddy.com say the national average for a gallon of gas has dropped for the fourth straight week in a row to $2.81.

“More impressively is the surprise that may soon hit some motorists: the nation’s cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Dehaan mentioned he worries about President Donald Trump's tariffs on China and possibly Mexico could lead to a slowdown in oil demand.

"While there may be volatility and a return to higher prices should Trump make a deal to avoid tariffs on both the countries, for now, it’s going to be a big win at the gas pump with prices in most areas likely to fall notably in the week ahead," DeHaan said.

