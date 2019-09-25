Gary woman killed in single-vehicle Toll Road crash

A Gary woman was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Indiana Toll Road.

Michelle Ingram, 48, died in the crash, which happened around 5:30 a.m., according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

Police say she was headed on the eastbound ramp to Interstate 80/94 in Lake County when she lost control of the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving, sending it sliding into the center concrete barrier.

Ingram had her seatbelt on, but her injuries were still too severe.

Police investigated the scene for a few hours before the road reopened.

